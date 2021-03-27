‘He cut me and ran’: Manhattan store manager slashed in face, seeks justice

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Desteny Cabrera, a manager at a Manhattan clothing store, shows the stitches across her nose and face after a man slashed her while she was at work

Desteny Cabrera, a manager at a Manhattan clothing store, shows the stitches across her nose and face after a man slashed her while she was at work on March 27, 2021. (Credit: Handout)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — The manager of a Washington Heights clothing store appealed for help Saturday to find the man who slashed her in the middle of the face.

Desteny Cabrera, 22, told PIX11 News the attack was unprovoked.

“He asked me if I knew who he was and I said, ‘No,'” Cabrera said.  “Then he cut me and ran.”

Surveillance footage showed Cabrera running to the door of Stephx Designs on Audubon Avenue with her face bloodied. She yelled at people outside to call 911. An ambulance raced her to Harlem Hospital Trauma Center.

“The whole tip of my nose was completely detached,” Cabrera told PIX11 from her hospital bed. “I immediately went to surgery.”

The surveillance video showed Cabrera sitting down and looking at her cellphone by the store’s register shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, when the man entered the shop and approached her.

“He definitely aimed for my face,” Cabrera said. “I wasn’t wearing a mask.”

Cabrera said she doesn’t know why she was targeted.  

“I do not know why anyone would do this,” she added.

A review of surveillance footage from the past week revealed the suspect had shown up several times before.

“Security cameras show he went the week before, and I wasn’t there,” Cabrera said. “He was looking for me.”

Cabrera said she normally works six days a week.

“I literally go to work and go home every day,” she said.

Detectives went to Cabrera’s hospital room Friday to speak with her.

A friend, meanwhile, started a GoFundMe to help her with hospital bills and future reconstructive surgery.

When asked about her recovery, Cabrera said she has to breathe through her mouth.

“It’s hard to breathe,” she added.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Manhattan store manager slashed in the face; injury requires surgery

NYC nursing homes reopening to family visits as woman hugs father for first time in over a year

Chinatown businesses get some help from the community

Vigil for seniors who've died of COVID

Off-Broadway show 'Blindness' opens next week with COVID-19 safety protocols

Manhattan ice cream shop worker recovering after being bashed in the head with a rock during robbery

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?

@PIX11News on Twitter