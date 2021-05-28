First look: ‘Harry Potter’ flagship store set to open in Flatiron next week

That’s right. Warner Bros. announced the world’s first official “Harry Potter” flagship store will open next to the iconic Flatiron Building at 935 Broadway.

Wizards and warlocks, rejoice! The magic of the Wizarding World is coming to the Big Apple this summer.

FLATIRON, Manhattan — The magical universe of Harry Potter is coming to life in the heart of New York City.

Let your fantasies unwind without traveling too far — you’ll only need to go to the Flatiron District to unleash your new adventure.

The new 21,000 square foot shop for all things Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts invites super fans to be teleported into a three-story wizardly world of breathtaking designs, extensive retail and exciting interaction.

Sales and experience manager — and super-fun — Doran Finneran boasts the New York store offers exclusives like Fawkes and Griffin sweatshirts and Macusa merchandise: that’s “Magical Congress of the United States of America,” for those unfamiliar with the experience.

“Our fans have been asking for a long time for something in New York and we wanted to deliver for them and I think we’ve pulled something out that’s iconic for them,” said Finneran.

“Whether you’re new on your journey of discovery in the story of Harry Potter or a super-fan, there is something for everyone,” he said.

The magic continues in the wands section of the store, where you can try your hand in a wizarding dual with some of the popular Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts characters.

“There’s an incredible power the brand has over 20 years after the book was released, still such a clamoring for it and passion, and what we’re seeing is transitioning to generation two of Harry Potter fans,” said Finneran.

For an ultimate enchanted experience, discover the authentic props from the films. You can locate every item in store and mark it on the store’s app. (When you find every prop, you win a themed prize.)

At some point you’ll need to refuel — and what better way than with some butterbeer?

You don’t have to be born into a magical family to become a wizard. At the store, anyone’s welcome, and when it opens to the public on June 3, there’s a good chance many more wizards will be roaming the streets of the Big Apple.