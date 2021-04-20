HARLEM, Manhattan — Authorities combed over a crime scene early Tuesday spanning several Manhattan blocks after a late night shootout between multiple gunmen and police that left one suspect wounded and in custody, the NYPD said.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a call for shots fired near the intersection of West 142nd Street and Chisum Place in Harlem, arriving to find at least two men shooting at each other, officials said.

As the cops rushed the area, one of the armed men pointed his gun at police and fired one round toward the officers, according to the NYPD.

Police responded by firing an unknown amount of rounds back, causing one of the armed men to flee inside a nearby building and barricade himself inside a third-floor apartment, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear if he was the same man who opened fire on police.

The NYPD said officers tracked the 31-year-old suspect to the unit and were ultimately able to take him into custody.

According to police, the man suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand during the melee. It was unclear if the wound came from an officer’s gun or another suspect on the street, authorities said.

Charges were still pending against the man Tuesday morning and cops were still on the hunt for at least one other person thought to be involved, officials said, adding that one firearm was recovered at the scene.

The NYPD said no police officers were hurt amid the chaos.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).