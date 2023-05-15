HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Live from 125th Street, the story from Harlem on the radio. Local businesses are trying something new to tell the stories and connect with concerns along the busy corridor.

“125th Street and Beyond” was created by the 125th Street Business Improvement District. It airs on Mondays at 4 p.m. on WHCR-90.3FM, a community radio station owned and operated by The City College of New York.

Barbara Askins is the program host, CEO, and founder of the 125th Street Business Improvement District.

“Perhaps no neighborhood in New York City is as storied as Harlem, long the capital of Black culture in the United States. It’s a name known around the world. And now 125th Street has its own show and beyond! I am honored to host the show and look forward to welcoming many voices that support the betterment of Harlem,” said President & CEO Askins.

She founded the improvement district along 125th Street in 1993 and now works with 100 businesses and properties that fund programs along the corridor from Morningside to Fifth Avenues.

“Now we can share with the community and you can see the commitment of the businesses and the investment,” she said.

It’s not only showtime at the Apollo along 125th. Small businesses, sidewalk shops and restaurants set the pace. But “for rent signs,” shuttered gates and empty storefronts signal a different tone.

The new radio show is produced from the old Modell’s on 125th Street, also used as an office and community meeting space for the business improvement district.

“125th Street & Beyond is a show about the work being done at the 125th Street Business Improvement District here in Harlem. It is also a show about the relationships the 125th Street BID is building with New York City agencies and with BIDs around the world,” said Angela Harden, WHCR’s General Manager.

People can stop in during office hours and discuss their concerns and ideas.

The local Precinct Captain and former Borough President C. Virginia Fields was featured in the first two shows. Future topics will feature local businesses and community concerns.