HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Harlem entrepreneur is turning her talent for beauty and business into a teaching moment for other young women in her community.

Vakeela Wilson has a passion for hair and helping young people. Now she’s mixing the two, helping launch them into good-paying jobs and a career in style.

Six-year-old Harlem resident Blake Monroe looks forward to getting into the salon chair. Every six weeks she can’t wait to see Wilson, who’s her stylist and role model. Wilson weaves lessons and love into every braid she helps make.

Wilson said she noticed barbershops and salons didn’t know how to work with curly and textured hair, which gave her an idea. Wilson now leads a training camp for hair care for young people in Harlem. The weekly class is called I AM H.A.I.R., and it empowers young women to break into the beauty industry.

Wilson said the goal is to give young people, especially girls and women between the ages of 8 to 18, skills for good-paying jobs. The class teaches the basics of hair care, including washing, braiding and styling.

Wilson teaches weekly classes to 15 young women. Her dream is to have her own training facility to expand her program. If you want more information, visit her Instagram page.