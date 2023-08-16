HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Harlem woman organized community tea parties for young women across New York City and said it’s a lesson of empowerment.

Kelly Snider, 36, wanted to buy a tea set for her goddaughter over a decade ago, so she googled it. Snider didn’t see young minority women represented, so she did something about it. Snider started a program called Black Girls Have Tea Parties, Too, an initiative of a nonprofit called We Do It, Too.

Snider just organized her ninth annual formal. Over 35 young girls wore their best dresses and high heels; some even got their makeup done. Girls were given gift bags, etiquette lessons and the chance to have high tea with other girls. Tea party moms and mentors like Tiandra Banks said it’s empowering.

It’s a special time to talk and slowly sip their tea while seriously discussing self-love, service, education, and social impact. Snider’s nonprofit offers an array of programs for children. She also began Black Boys Wearing Suits Too, and Black Girls Swim Too, and Black Kids Plant Too.

Christian Muniz from Harlem said she can’t wait for her one-year-old daughter Ivy to participate.

It’s not just a party, Snider said, but a sisterhood. She has a big dream for the next one—a big tea party at the Plaza. The next tea party is in September.