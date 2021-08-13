Harlem Week continues as New Yorkers look to beat the heat

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Harlem Week continues this weekend but it has been such a tough few days with the heat and humidity.

A break is in sight, but in the meantime, New Yorkers have been resourceful.

With this unrelenting humidity making it feel like triple digits, leave it to the littlest ones and their mothers to find a way to keep them cool.

While some loved to run in the sprinklers in nearby Thomas Jefferson Park, the hours were extended at the Jefferson pool until 8 p.m. and that made Imani Jackson, 4, so happy.

“So good, so good, so good,” an enthusiastic Imani told PIX11 News.

Leilani Diaz, 16, agrees.

“It’s really relaxing,” Diaz said. “It’s really hot, so it’s cool.”

And while the soccer fields were packed, many other families were busy in the barbecue areas.

Apparently, it’s never too hot to cook a hotdog.

“Never too hot for franks and burgers,” Tabitha Howard, an expert at barbecue, told PIX11 News. “Great anytime. Just go for it.”

Some chose to run errands indoors at the East River Plaza as a way to keep cool and for so many others, Harlem Week was also a chance to watch an outdoor screening of Lin Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights,” right in the East River Plaza fourth floor parking lot.