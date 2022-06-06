HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Tenants of an apartment building in Harlem say their landlord has not made necessary repairs to their building after a fatal fire last year.

Tenants of 1833 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. will announce a rent strike outside the building Monday morning. They will also announce a new lawsuit that would force the landlord to make urgent repairs to the building.

The move comes following a fire in November 2021 that killed a 37-year-old woman, her 4-year-old daughter, and an 81-year-old man.

The tenants allege the fire caused damage to the building, including a broken elevator, mold, and a leaking roof. They say the landlord promised to begin repairs in February, but no work has been done. The tenants also allege the landlord has a long history of not complying with fire safety and housing maintenance regulations which they say contributed to the severity of the fire.

The deadly fire took place just a few months before the Twin Parks fire in the Bronx that took 17 lives in January. The City Council has held oversight hearings regarding fire safety legislation since the tragedy.

Last week, Mayor Eric Adams signed five pieces of legislation into law. The laws will shorten the time for reinspection of self-closing door violations. It will also increase fines for building owners who do not address violations as well as ban certain space heaters.

As for Monday’s rally, the landlord of the Harlem apartment building, Manhattan Holdings LLC, did not immediately respond to PIX11’s request for comment.