Woman stabbed in leg during argument in Harlem subway station: NYPD

Manhattan

Police on the scene after a woman was stabbed in the leg at the West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue subway station on Jan. 25, 2022, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed in a Harlem subway station during an argument Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 8:15 p.m. on the southbound platform of the West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue station, along the No. 2 and 3 lines. The 48-year-old woman got into a dispute with an unknown individual, authorities said.

Things escalated when the unidentified suspect stabbed the woman in the leg with a sharp object, according to police.

The assailant fled and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. She was expected to survive, according to police.

The NYPD did not share further information about the suspected stabber. No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

