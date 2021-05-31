Man stabbed in neck with umbrella at Harlem subway station: police sources

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was hospitalized Monday morning after being stabbed during an argument at a Harlem subway station, the NYPD said.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:15 a.m. at the 125th Street station along the No. 2 and 3 lines, near Lenox Avenue.

Authorities said the victim, 51, was stabbed in the neck by an unidentified man during a dispute. Police sources said an umbrella was used as a weapon in the stabbing.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police, who later described his condition as “stable.”

Officials said the suspected assailant, a man in his 30s, fled the station to parts unknown. No arrests had been made Monday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).