Harlem standoff: Man in custody after shooting at cops, holing up in apartment, police say

Manhattan

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Harlem police-involved shooting

Authorities were on scene after a police-involved shooting in Harlem where a man barricaded himself in an apartment Oct. 6, 2021 (PIX11)

HARLEM, Manhattan — An armed man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after shooting at NYPD officers and barricading himself in a Harlem apartment, police said.

The officers initially showed up to the building on West 147th Street, near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, to take the man into custody in connection with a deadly September shooting.

That’s when the suspect suddenly opened fire on the cops just before 8:45 a.m., authorities said.

Police sources identified the armed man as 23-year-old Antonio Armstrong.

At least one officer returned fire, but there were not believed to be any injuries, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Police on the scene said the suspect was taken into custody just after 10:30 a.m. after massive police response to the area.

The NYPD advised the public to avoid the area Wednesday morning and to expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area.

In addition to the large police response on the ground, an NYPD helicopter was seen hovering over the area as the standoff continued into the morning.

According to sources, officers had a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest in connection with a Sept. 13 shooting nearby on West 139th Street that left a man dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police identified the victim in that shooting as 24-year-old Menkie Woodard-Collins.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC gun bust: Midtown doorman sold illegal weapons outside building where he worked, officials say

Search for Times Square subway shove suspect

Subway riders on edge after Times Square shoving incident

Police probe shooting, separate shoving incident at Times Square subway station

George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

More Manhattan

Crime

NYC gun bust: Midtown doorman sold illegal weapons outside building where he worked, officials say

Search for Times Square subway shove suspect

Her order of protection didn't help: NYC woman brutally beaten during domestic violence incident

George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

16-year-old girl in coma after being shot in the head on Brooklyn playground

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter