Authorities were on scene after a police-involved shooting in Harlem where a man barricaded himself in an apartment Oct. 6, 2021 (PIX11)

HARLEM, Manhattan — An armed man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after shooting at NYPD officers and barricading himself in a Harlem apartment, police said.

The officers initially showed up to the building on West 147th Street, near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, to take the man into custody in connection with a deadly September shooting.

That’s when the suspect suddenly opened fire on the cops just before 8:45 a.m., authorities said.

Police sources identified the armed man as 23-year-old Antonio Armstrong.

At least one officer returned fire, but there were not believed to be any injuries, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Police on the scene said the suspect was taken into custody just after 10:30 a.m. after massive police response to the area.

Scene on 147th & Adam Clayton Blvd @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/cwFjvFniJV — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) October 6, 2021

The NYPD advised the public to avoid the area Wednesday morning and to expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area.

In addition to the large police response on the ground, an NYPD helicopter was seen hovering over the area as the standoff continued into the morning.

Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 147 Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd in Harlem. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/p7vPz3qpNf — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 6, 2021

According to sources, officers had a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest in connection with a Sept. 13 shooting nearby on West 139th Street that left a man dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police identified the victim in that shooting as 24-year-old Menkie Woodard-Collins.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).