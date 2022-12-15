HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — There’s nothing like a holiday song to spread some holiday cheer. That is exactly what Harlem School of the Arts aims to do this holiday season. For the last six decades, the organization has been steeped in building community through disciplines including music, dance, theater, and visual art.

Now under new leadership, President and CEO James C. Horton said they’re taking that motto to a whole new level. For the first time, HSA is hosting its toy drive to give back to children in need and they plan on making it an annual event.

HSA teamed up with “American Girl” to execute its mission. Claudie represents the Harlem renaissance, and with HSA being a staple in the Harlem community, it’s a perfect match. Each symbolizes the magic of the community. So far, they’ve collected close to 150 toys and will hand out 486 American Girl Dolls.

HSA is also working with local agencies and shelters as well as foster care agencies to bring the plan to fruition. In addition to receiving toys, the program also welcomes children to participate in art activities and be a part of the holiday show. All you have to do is schedule an appointment.

HSA will be collecting donations and distributing toys through this weekend. If you’re interested in learning more, go visit the Harlem School of the Arts’ website.