HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Harlem Restaurant Week has returned, with more than 60 bars and restaurants participating this year.

Deals include “best Harlem eats” for $10, lunch specials for $25, and dinner specials for $35. Other discounts and promotions are available at neighborhood venues such as the Apollo Theater, Kente Royal Gallery, and Harlem Yoga Studio. Plus, “Dine and Play Pairings” combine tasty eats with a fun experience and a chance to win a gift card.

Harlem Restaurant Week runs through March 27. For more information, visit harlemrestaurantweek.com.