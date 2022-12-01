HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets around New York City public schools and are asking the DOE to follow the same rules enforced on their neighbors in the community.

At the moment, organics, recycling, and garbage cans may be placed on the curb after 4 p.m. the evening before collection. However, this means that piles of waste may linger for up to 14 hours, including during the evening rush hour.

The City Council recently approved a package of rat mitigation legislation that would shorten the time waste is left on the street. Residential and commercial establishments may put garbage outside after 6 p.m. in a lockable container beginning in April 2023. The trash in black bags can only be disposed of after 8 p.m. According to the DSNY, bundled cardboard that rats are not attracted to may be positioned close to the container.

City Council Member Shaun Abreau of District 7 said the legal question is if this applies to New York City Public Schools. Abreu said, the DOE right now, the onus is on them to provide containers, but the schools to be quite honest, are strapped for cash. Schools in Hamilton Heights and West Harlem have garbage buildup that sits on the street, and rats feast.

The Department of Sanitation stated to PIX11 News:

Every New Yorker deserves a clean street in every part of the City. Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch visited this location with community members less than two weeks ago, and it is clear that this neighborhood needs better and more innovative trash management solutions. We are working with DOE and with Councilmember Abreu to put a plan into action.