HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening.

Tenant leader Tonia Bacon called PIX11 News last week, saying tenants in her building were being harassed every evening by a group of teens who take over the lobby.

When PIX11 first visited the West 133rd Street building, Bacon described the teenagers, “they are dangerous, they are walking around with weapons, I visually, I have seen them, so I fear for my life.”

Neighbor Blanca Molinuevo said, “it’s crazy. We have no protection, no security guards.”

Larry Allen, who walks with a cane, told PIX11 News, “a bunch of kids was sitting here threatening me.”

PIX11 reached out to the building’s management for our initial report to ask about the call for more security. While the company did not respond to PIX11 directly, residents said their message was heard.

After our story aired, there was now a doorman in the buildings in the evening.

Bacon thanked PIX11 News, saying, “I haven’t even seen no one hanging out in front, coming in, no strangers.”