EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — NYCHA residents came together at an East Harlem development to bring holiday cheer and food to their needy neighbors and migrant families.

Monica Morales was invited to the kitchen to see the scenes preparation for a day of labor and love,

It looks like they are on a dance floor, but they are inside the kitchen at the Johnson Community Center, making all the right moves.

New York State Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs helped organize the special Thanksgiving dinner for over a hundred families. PIX11 News was invited to enjoy the food and fun. Many attendees live in NYCHA’s Johnson Houses in East Harlem but are also new to the neighborhood, migrant families in need. Gibbs said it’s a moment to make essential connections in the community.

Organizers said the secret ingredients for this holiday are unity, generosity, and love between all families. The Andrade family is enjoying their first Thanksgiving in America from Ecuador. They are thankful to be sitting next to their new neighbors in America this holiday.

Aiden McGee, 6, from East Harlem, volunteered this Thanksgiving. He is in charge of the beverages and is a community champion in training.