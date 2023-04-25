HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some NYCHA residents in Harlem have been without gas service since close to the beginning of March.

Some tenants who live at NYCHA’s King Towers say they are not getting any answers as to when their gas service will be restored.

Leona Shoemaker, 81, is the tenant president at the King Towers. She said heating her 3-month-old grandson’s bottle has been a frustrating process without gas. With no gas service since March 7, residents have been forced to use hot plates.

Two buildings, the entire A line at 20 West 115th St. and the B line at 1390 Fifth Ave., have gas outages right now. There was notice about the outages in the lobby.

Gas outages are a problem in NYCHA buildings across New York City. According to NYCHA’s website, 65 developments across the city have some gas outages as of Tuesday afternoon.

PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA about the King Towers outages. A NYCHA spokesperson provided the following statement.

“Gas service interruptions and restoration work are a matter of public safety and involve multiple partners and steps, including shutting off service, making necessary repairs, inspections and coordinating with the service vendors, in order to safely restore service as quickly as possible. These processes are currently underway at King Towers.”