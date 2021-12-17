Harlem Night Market returns with record number of vendors

HARLEM, Manhattan — Everyone’s invited to the party this weekend at La Marqueta in East Harlem.

From pies to bow ties, small businesses are showing their merchandise and foods at the Harlem Night Market on Saturday and Sunday.

Local music and DJs keep the energy up at the complex along Park Avenue, underneath the Metro-North tracks — dancing isn’t required, but plenty of attendees couldn’t help but bust a move Friday night.

Artist and vendor Jocelyn Marie Goode created original portraits for people on the spot.

“I believe everyone should have art,” she said.

PIX11 News also caught up with chef Maryam Boodie, the owner of Maryam’s Yum Yum.

“Times are difficult,” she said. “Being together is important.” 

Harlem Night Market is one of the newer markets across the city. which are popular during the summer and holiday season. It was first held in 2019 and scaled down last year because of the pandemic. 

This year, 75 vendors are participating.

“Myself and others vendors pride ourselves on being in the community,” Sean Perez, the owner of King Beard Care, said.

The market is checking vaccinations and identification at the door. Masks are required inside, except when eating and drinking.

The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and on Sunday it begins at 3 p.m.

