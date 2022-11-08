HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A new mural in Harlem is celebrating the upcoming release of the much-anticipated Marvel Studios film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The mural was painted on the outside of the Caribbean Starr restaurant on the corner of West 124th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Marvel Studios teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist Vince Ballentine, who created the mural using spray paint. Ballentine said he merged his personal style with that of Marvel to create the design.

“Working with Marvel Studios was a bit of a dream come true,” Ballentine told PIX11 News. “I grew up on comics and started learning the figure and design from those pages.”

Marvel Studios also partnered with artists in Los Angeles and Chicago to create promotional murals in those cities.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is being released in theaters on Friday, Nov. 11.

Last week Marvel Studios held a special red carpet screening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in New York City.

Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejía all attended the event at the AMC 34th Street theater in Manhattan.