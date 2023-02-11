NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of mothers of New York City children impacted by gun violence held a youth and safety summit and family resource fair outside P.S. 154 in Manhattan.

“Mayor Adams, we need you to do whatever you can to protect our babies. Listen to the mothers,” said rally organizer Mona Davids.

Among other things, Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E. called for the immediate hiring of more school safety agents, metal detectors in school and the re-establishment of safe corridors outside of school.

PIX11’s Magee Hickey has more in the video player.