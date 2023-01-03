MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged with murder and robbery.

“Saniyah Lawrence’s young life was tragically cut short by this shocking crime allegedly committed by her boyfriend,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement. “My thoughts are with Ms. Lawrence’s family and loved ones as they experience this unimaginable pain.”

Crumbley and Lawrence were at an acquaintance’s home when they got into an argument over a phone call Lawrence received, according to the indictment and statements made in court. Crumbley allegedly grabbed Lawrence’s phone and tried to leave the apartment, prosecutors said.

“Get back or I’ll stab you,” Crumbley allegedly threatened Lawrence when she tried to take back her phone, according to prosecutors. They then struggled over the device, and Crumbley allegedly stabbed Lawrence in the neck, prosecutors said.

First responders rushed Lawrence to an area hospital, but she could not be saved.

Crumbley was arrested the next day.

During a Dec. 27 court appearance, Crumbley was ordered held without bail, according to public online records. The records did not detail as of Tuesday afternoon whether Crumbley had entered a plea.