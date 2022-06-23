Police arrested this man for an alleged forcible touching. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger.

Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop.

After the unwanted kiss, Rogers allegedly told the woman he wished he could “do more.” He then allegedly fled to another car, but not before the victim snapped a picture.

The NYPD said forcible touching incidents are on the rise in the subway system.

Rogers is charged with both sex abuse and forcible touching.