Harlem gallery celebrates Black History Month

HARLEM, Manhattan — “What’s Your Black?” The Heath Gallery is showcasing many answers in an exhibit in conjunction with Black History Month.

As part of “What’s Your Black?” 15 black artists — both established and emerging — displayed 24 pieces of art as part of the project. Curator Fable Jones said the theme developed because of Heath Gallery’s history of trying to capture the diversity of the Black experience.

Sandy Clafford, one of the artists, told PIX11 News she created her piece during the pandemic.

“It’s just an introspective look at my experience as a Black woman,” she said. “It’s supposed to highlight beauty, but also the pain that’s within it.”

The exhibit will run through Feb. 19 and is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday. The exhibit is closed Sunday and Monday.