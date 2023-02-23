Junior Aquino Hernandez and the fish market where he works (PIX11)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a fish market worker on murder charges on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man to death in Harlem.

Malik Burrell, 25, and another man, 29, were inside a Saint Nicholas Place fish market on Tuesday night when they got into some kind of dispute with employees, police said. Burrell and the other man allegedly began acting disorderly.

Junior Aquino Hernandez, 24, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed both men, officials said. Burrell and the other victim were both taken to a hospital for treatment. Once there, Burrell succumbed to his injuries.

Police recovered a knife at the scene of the fish market and took Aquino Hernandez into custody. He was charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.