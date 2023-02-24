NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Harlem Fine Arts Show is making its return to in-person events for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, renewing its commitment to telling the story of the African diaspora through art.

Dion Clarke, the show’s founder, and J’han Brady, a sculptor and abstract artist, chatted with Vanessa Freeman as New York Living got a look at the event.

“It feeds your mind, your body, and your soul,” said Clarke of the power of art and its ability to tell the story of the African diaspora.

Added Brady, “Through art, I was able to find my voice. I didn’t have a voice before.”

The three-day event at Manhattan’s Glasshouse (660 12th Ave.) is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

