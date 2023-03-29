HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Harlem couple is enjoying the sweet success of their new honey business. It all began with the difficulties they encountered when closing their restaurant in Harlem.

Their restaurant was called “Barcha” on 115th Street in Harlem. It’s where they put all their hopes and savings into chasing their American dream. Another door opened after they had to close their restaurant due to the pandemic. Over one year has passed since Gloribelle Perez and Walid Mrabet shut down their beloved restaurant. They now find inspiration from what once made them cry.

A popular family recipe was perfected in their restaurant, but customers still asked about it, so they decided to bottle it. Giving what could have been a sad story a sweet twist. It’s called Harissa Hot Honey.

Their home is now their “honey headquarters.” They launched their honey business on Valentine’s Day and are already flooded with orders from West Hollywood to Portland, Maine. Using their children’s wagon to keep up with all the orders. This hot honey is infused with spices. A North African recipe called Harissa. Married for 12 years, Perez is from the Dominican Republic and Mrabet is from Tunisia.

They said the real secret ingredients to their success are culture, community, and love. Their message, sometimes you have to take the heat to get to the sweet to make it happen. They are going to be one of the businesses at an outdoor market on the Upper West Side.