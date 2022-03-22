HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – Community members in Harlem are rallying together to catch the man who beat a woman and tried to rape her in a street last Friday night.

A 43-year-old woman was on West 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Boulevard when the suspect came up to her from behind and punched her in the head, police said. The woman fell to the ground and the man repeatedly kicked her in the head and body. He then dragged her between two parked vehicles, undressed her and attempted to rape her.

The woman suffered severe head trauma and is still fighting for her life in the hospital, authorities said.

The suspect — believed to be in his 40s — is wanted on charges of attempted rape and attempted murder. Detectives were still canvassing the area on Tuesday looking for him and stepped up the police presence in the area where the crime occurred. Members of the community were also trying to do their part on Tuesday to catch the suspect.

“The community knows her. The community is outraged, and we are out here to address this crisis because we want this person off the street,” said Chaplain Robert Rice.

Dwight and Tressi Colon, a married couple who are both retired from the NYPD, were passing out flyers with the suspect’s photo in hopes of finding someone who recognizes him.

“We need to rally together and come out here like we are right now to give out flyers,” Tressi Colon said. Her husband added, “We are going to stand up. If you are going to commit crimes, we are going to say something. We’re going to be proactive.”

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark green baseball hat, a black face mask, a white hooded sweatshirt with colorful designs and red lettering on the front, black pants, black shoes and blue rubber gloves.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).