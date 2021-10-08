Harlem community mourns death of 3-year-old who fell out window

HARLEM, Manhattan — A group of religious leaders, anti-violence advocates, and neighbors on the block gathered Friday night in Harlem to mourn the death of 3-year old Daniel Galeas, who was lost in a tragic accident earlier in the day.

The boy was playing in his grandmother’s apartment Friday morning, jumping on the bed, when he tripped, and accidentally fell through one of the makeshift, cardboard panel inserts placed on the left side of a window air conditioner.

Little Daniel fell 4 stories out of that rear window, and landed in a stairwell that leads to the basement.

He was later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

Relatives say at the time, little Daniel and at least three other young cousins and siblings were all inside the bedroom playing under the care of an aunt, while the grandmother their went out to run errands.

News of this tragedy spread fast among neighbors.

Clergy spent much of Friday evening attempting to attend to Daniel’s grieving family.

Authorities are looking at how the AC was installed as it was too small for the window and cardboard was used to fill the gap.

By New York City law, all AC units must be safely and permanently installed. Apartments with children ages 10 and under also need to have window guards installed.

Galeas would have turned four on Monday.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the boy’s official cause of death.