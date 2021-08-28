The Temptations were back at the Apollo on Saturday night.

At least, the performers from Broadway’s “Ain’t Too Proud,” which reopens Oct. 16, were part of a star studded night at Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

It was the iconic venue’s first public event since the pandemic shut it down last year.

It was also a night where the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce honored NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea for his commitment to diversity and ongoing efforts to bring the NYPD and the communities closer together to strengthen public safety.

“New Yorkers got knocked down a couple of times,” Shea said from the Apollo stage. “It’s what happened after you get knocked down. We are doing amazing things. God bless you all and God bless Harlem,” he added.

Hundreds stood in line for the free tickets and had to show proof of vaccination and wear masks inside to see so many performers back on the landmark stage.

“Harlem has been hit hard by the pandemic, but now we’re coming back,” Lloyd Williams, the president of the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, told PIX11 News. “Our theme for Harlem Week is rebirth, rebuild and rejoice, and tonight we’re rejoicing,” he added.

Apparently, audience members at the big show felt the same way.

“For a young person like me to have all the legends it’s mind blowing,” Jamir Jones, a Kew Gardens resident, said.

“We love the community and just being back out somewhere together, it’s just so awesome,” Nini Love, a Harlem resident, said with a big smile.