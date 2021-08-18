2 hurt when fire breaks out in Harlem apartment: FDNY

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Harlem apartment fire

The FDNY on the scene after fire broke out in an apartment on 135th Street in Harlem, Manhattan early Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, 2021, according to officials. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — At least two people were injured after flames broke out in a Harlem apartment early Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said units responded around 5:40 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of a five-story apartment building at 185 West 135th St., near the corner of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Sixty firefighters from 12 units responded, according to the FDNY.

Authorities said two patients were being treated for injuries. The extent of their injuries was not clear.

Operations to put the fire out were still ongoing as of 6:20 a.m., the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

