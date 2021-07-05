Police on the scene after a 19-year-old girl was shot in the chest in Harlem late Sunday night, July 4, 2021, authorities say. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A teenager was fighting for her life Monday morning after being shot in the chest late Sunday night on a Harlem street, the NYPD said.

According to police, the call came in just before 11:30 p.m. after the 19-year-old was shot in the chest on Edgecombe Avenue, near West 150th Street.

The teen’s boyfriend told police an unknown man dressed all in black approached them and opened fire and then fled the scene, according to authorities.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said the shooting appears to be targeted, but it was unclear if the victim or her boyfriend were the intended target.

