The suspect wanted for menacing two men with a hammer on the Upper East Side. (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after two men were harassed June 25.

The two victims — ages 52 and 57 — were walking near Fifth Avenue and East 63rd Street about 2:30 a.m. when they were approached by a hammer-wielding suspect. Police said that suspect made “anti-gay statements” while displaying the hammer menacingly.

Police said the suspect fled into Central Park following the incident. No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).