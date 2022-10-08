Scene of a shooting in Harlem, where two people were injured. (Credit: Citizen app)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman shot a man and a woman in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said.

The victims were arguing with the suspect near West 149th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot both of them, authorities said. The man, 48, was hit in the left leg while the woman, 50, was hit in the right leg.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where officials described their condition as stable. Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, who fled the scene.

A couple of shootings also occurred in Brooklyn throughout the night.

A fatal attack happened in Flatbush, where a man was shot in the head around 10:40 p.m. Friday. A few hours later, a man was shot in East New York around 12:10 a.m Saturday. Police launched an investigation into both shootings.

Police believe none of the shootings are connected. They asked the public for information that could lead to arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).