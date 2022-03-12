LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A gunman shot two homeless men while they slept in Lower Manhattan Saturday, killing one man and injuring the other, the NYPD said.

The NYPD believes the gunman – shown in the photo above – is targeting homeless people while they sleep in the streets.

“The video is chilling to see a cold-blooded act of murder,” Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday night. “We need to find this person, and we need New Yorkers to help us.”

The first shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on King Street between Varick Street and Sixth Avenue, police said. A 38-year-old man was sleeping at this location when the gunman approached him and shot him in the right forearm. The victim woke up screaming, and the suspect fled eastbound on King Street, police said. The victim survived and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The second shooting happened around 6 a.m. outside a building at 148 Lafayette Street, police said. Surveillance video showed the gunman approach a man as he slept in his sleeping bag and shoot him in the head and neck. The suspect then fled westbound on Howard Street. The victim was discovered hours later and pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are not going to rest until we find the individual responsible for this terrible act of taking the life of an innocent person merely as they slept on the streets,” Adams said. “We are calling on the public to help us solve this case.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).