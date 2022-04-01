UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan high school went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a gun was discovered inside, police said.

A 911 call was made to report the weapon, which was found by a teacher “inside of a vest” that was inside of a classroom at Edward Reynolds West Side High School, located at 140 West 102nd Street. Police said the school went on lockdown before units arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported, police said. As of Friday evening, no one was arrested.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to PIX11 News’ request for comment.