MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A group of people violently attacked a 60-year-old cab driver in Midtown leaving him with a swollen lip and a smashed side view mirror, police said.

Police arrested two individuals on Thursday in connection with beating the driver near Sixth Avenue and W 34th Street. The incident, which was captured on video, happened on July 19 at 8:10 p.m., police said.

In the video, five individuals are seen attacking the victim, by repeatedly punching and kicking him. First responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, in what authorities described as stable condition.

Officers arrested two suspects at the scene; 35-year-old Howard Colley, and 51-year-old Natalie Morgan. Colley was charged with assault and Morgan faces criminal mischief charges.

“Our city’s hardworking drivers brave the streets every day to get us where we need to go, and violence against them is totally unacceptable and illegal. Our Driver Support Unit is in contact with the driver and offering him assistance,” said NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission Press Secretary Jason Kersten.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.