UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of three suspects harassed and threatened six boys Saturday night, police said Tuesday.

The six boys — a 12 year old, three 13 year olds, a 15 year old and a 16 year old — were walking near West 86th Street and West End Avenue when they were approached by the suspects. Police said all six of the victims are Jewish.

The suspects made anti-Jewish statements toward the group before one of them pulled out a sword and menaced the victims. The group of suspects left after the incident, police said.

No injuries were reported. Police said the investigation is being led by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

