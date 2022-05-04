CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of five people worked together to steal a portfolio from one Manhattan art gallery April 14, police said Wednesday. The 27 photos taken from the Fergus McCafferty Gallery are worth about $45,000 total.

Police said three suspects — a woman and two men — entered the West 26th Street gallery about 8 p.m. Once inside, they removed the portfolio.

Two other men helped with the heist, but police did not specify their role in the incident. After the portfolio was secured, all five suspects fled on foot on 9th Avenue and West 23 Street.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, police said.

The NYPD released photos of all five suspects. The descriptions of them are below:

Suspect 1 is a woman, approximately in her 30s. She has long strawberry blonde hair and last seen wearing a long sleeve short black dress. Police said she has a large tattoo on her upper left thigh.

Suspect 2 is a man, approximately in his 30s. He’s described as having an thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, blue and gray jacket, ripped jeans, multi-colored sneakers and was carrying a black umbrella.

Suspect 3 a man, approximately between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, black shirt, black jacket with red hoodie, dark jeans, black sneakers and carrying a black bag.

Suspect 4 is a man, approximately between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white shirt with a design on it, a dark bucket hat, black jeans with red and yellow colors, white sneakers and carrying a brown bag and black long umbrella.

Suspect 5 is a man, approximately between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hat, light color denim jacket, white and purple shirt, tan pants, brown boots and carrying a black bag.

This suspect is wanted in connection with an art gallery robbery in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

This suspect is wanted in connection with an art gallery robbery in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

This suspect is wanted in connection with an art gallery robbery in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

This suspect is wanted in connection with an art gallery robbery in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

This suspect is wanted in connection with an art gallery robbery in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).