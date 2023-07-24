HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of migrants allegedly assaulted two good Samaritans when they tried to stop the men from terrorizing people near Central Park Sunday, according to law enforcement sources.

The crew was allegedly throwing rocks at a passerby near Central Park North and Madison Avenue in Harlem at around 9:45 a.m. when a 35-year-old man intervened, police said. The migrants then allegedly kicked and punched the victim, sources said.

Another good Samaritan was attacked when he tried to help the victim, sources said.

The 35-year-old man suffered lacerations and was able to run away from the scene, police said. It was unclear if the good Samaritan was injured.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).