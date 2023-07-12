HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group slapped and stabbed a straphanger on a Manhattan subway on the Fourth of July, police said.

The five suspects confronted the man, 29, aboard the northbound No. 2 train at the 116th Street-Lenox Avenue stop before one of the assailants slapped him, according to the NYPD. The group then tried to flee the station after the 3 a.m. attack.

The victim went after the crew when one of the suspects pulled a knife and allegedly stabbed him in the upper arm, police said. The victim was treated at the hospital for his wounds.

The group fled northbound on Lenox Avenue and remained at large, as of Wednesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).