MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group yelled anti-Black slurs before attacking a 15-year-old boy in a Manhattan subway station on Friday afternoon, police said on Monday as video of the incident circulated on social media.

The suspects yanked the teen off a northbound A train and onto the platform at the West 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue subway station at around 5:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was then punched multiple times in the face and body, leaving him with a bloody lip and broken glasses, authorities said.

(Disclaimer: The following video may be disturbing for viewers).

The assailants were caught in a disturbing video pulling the boy by his hoodie and dragging him down the subway platform before repeatedly punching him, according to a video posted to Instagram.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. There have been no arrests and the probe is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).