Group promotes health and small businesses in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — A walk in the park and around the neighborhood can be good for the health of the community.

It’s also the mission for Harlem Sole Divas.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, people meet at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 110th Street. The walks end at a different small business uptown. Everyone is welcome.

Siobhan Ollivierre has connected with a national organization called Girl Trek, which promotes activity and health.

“We have had to adapt in many ways. We’ve done virtual walks and it’s just great to be back out on streets together now,” she said.

For this walk they headed into the park and across East 106th Street to Women’s World of Boxing, which opened in 2018 along Second Avenue in East Harlem.

“This is everything. People coming in the community and discovering we were here,” gym coach Reese Scott said.

