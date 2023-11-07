MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man was one of four people who allegedly attacked and robbed a subway rider on a Manhattan train last month, police said Tuesday.

The five suspects stole a 28-year-old man’s cellphone aboard a train pulling into the 57th Street- Seventh Avenue subway station in Midtown at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 29, police said. When the victim confronted the group, he was repeatedly punched and kicked, according to the NYPD.

The suspects attacked the man again after he confronted them outside the train station, police said.

Cops arrested Jhonni Diaz, 20, at the scene but his four accomplices got away, police said. Diaz was charged with robbery, gang assault, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest, police said.

The other four suspected remained at large, as of Tuesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

