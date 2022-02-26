INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — The group seen on video brutally robbing a delivery driver Feb. 6 has been involved in at least six other incidents since the start of the month, police said Saturday.

The group — reported to be between four and seven people — first attacked in front of 10 Park Terrace East on Feb. 3, police said. About seven people approached a 40-year-old man there about 5:17 p.m., pushing him and kicking him multiple times in the body and head.

After assaulting the first victim, police said the group stole the man’s cellphone and about $20 cash before fleeing southbound on foot,

The victim was treated for his injuries on scene.

Three days later, four members of the same group brutally attacked a delivery worker inside a Manhattan apartment lobby, police said.

The NYPD said the 50-year-old deliveryman showed up around 8:45 p.m. to delivery an order at an Inwood apartment building on Cooper Street, between West 204th and West 207th streets. While he was waiting in the vestibule between doors, the suspects followed him in through the building’s front door, security camera footage shows.

Video: Group brutally attacks and robs food delivery worker in ambush inside Inwood building



Read more: https://t.co/zlDnGsycW7 pic.twitter.com/x3Cha5vvzI — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 8, 2022

One of the male individuals suddenly rushed at the worker as the other assailants began punching him in the face and kicking him. Soon, all four were beating him and then eventually pulled him down to the ground, authorities said.

According to police, the group stole approximately $200 in cash from the delivery worker’s front pocket before fleeing on foot to parts unknown. The victim did not report any serious injuries from the attack.

The NYPD said the same group of seven suspects struck again about 7 p.m. Feb. 8, once again outside Park Terrace East. A 32-year-old man who was walking in a park there was approached by the suspects, who proceeded to punch the victim multiple times. The victim had his headphones and cellphone stolen following the incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries after the assault, but didn’t require any medical attention, according to police.

A group of four suspects approached another victim, a 30-year-old man, three days later at about 4 p.m. The victim was walking on Harlem River Drive when the group accosted him and demanded property, according to police. The thieves made off with the victim’s wallet, which contained multiple credit and debit cards.

A 20-year-old man walking into Inwood Hill Park about 6 p.m. Feb 15 was approached by the same group of seven violent thieves, according to police. The suspects kicked and punched the man until he fell to the ground, stealing his cellphone, sunglasses and jewelry after the attack.

The victim in that incident suffered minor injuries to the head and knee, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Three suspects wanted in a series of robberies in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

A group of four suspects struck twice more, once on Feb. 18 and again on Feb. 21, according to the NYPD. Both incidents involved delivery drivers.

On Feb. 18 at about 6:40 p.m., a 20-year-old man delivering food to 86 Thayer Street was accosted by the four suspects while inside the building’s lobby. According to police, two of those suspects displayed sharp weapons, while the others stole the man’s phone, headphones, keys and cash.

Police released new images taken from the Feb. 18 incident.

The last robbery reported took place about 9:55 p.m. Feb. 21, in front of the same Thayer Street building. Police said a 49-year-old man was delivering food there when four individuals exited the building and displayed knives.

According to police, the suspects took about $86 — and the food order — from the victim before fleeing eastbound.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).