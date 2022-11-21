Police are looking for three people who allegedly harassed NYC subway riders on Nov. 19, 2022. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a shuttle train in Manhattan Saturday night, police said.

A 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were riding the shuttle from Grand Central Station to Times Square at around 8 p.m. when the suspects demanded their seats, according to the NYPD. The group then punched the man in the head, causing a small laceration, police said. He refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspects, a man and two women, got off the train at Times Square and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects but no descriptions were provided. No arrests have been made. Police did not say if the incident was being investigated as a hate crime.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).