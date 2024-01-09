NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two more people are accused of attacking a man who was fatally stabbed in the chest at a migrant center on Randall’s Island over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

Ferneys Horta, 33, was charged with murder and Anthony Navas, 27, was charged with gang assault in the killing of Dafren Canizalez, 24, at the migrant center at 600 East 125th St. at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday,.authorities said.

Moises Coronado, 27, was charged with murder and gang assault on Sunday in connection to the attack, officials said. Coronado was allegedly armed with a knife when he and at least two other people chased the victim until he was trapped against a door in the cafeteria, prosecutors said.

Coronado and the other suspects then allegedly fatally stabbed Canizalez in the upper chest, according to the criminal complaint. The men kept chasing Canizalez until he collapsed.

Security personnel then stopped Coronado and found a kitchen knife in his pocket, prosecutors said.

Coronado pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Sunday, according to court records. He is being held without bail. His attorney could not be reached Tuesday.

The arraignments for Horta and Navas were pending, as of Tuesday morning.

