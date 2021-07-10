Group attacks, throws bottles at food truck worker near Washington Square Park: NYPD

Police are looking for five people who assaulted a food truck worker near Washington Square Park on June 27, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A group of people attacked a food truck worker outside Washington Square Park late last month, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects on Friday.

According to police, about five people got into an argument with the food truck worker on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North around 10:20 p.m. on June 27.

The fight escalated and the suspects pushed, punched and threw bottles at the victim, police said.

The food truck worker was taken to a hospital and treated for a cut to his face and other injuries, according to the NYPD.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea asked anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s tip line.

“NYC, [NYPD detectives] need your help identifying these individuals. They want to talk to them about the June 27 assault of a 65-year-old food truck worker on Washington Square North in Manhattan. Call NYPD Tips at 800-577-TIPS,” he said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).