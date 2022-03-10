LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Police are trying to identify a group of people that allegedly attacked and robbed a man at a park on the Lower East Side Monday.

The group, shown in the video above, approached a 51-year-old man as he sat inside Corlears Hook Park around 7:45 p.m. and proceeded to punch him and strike his head with an unknown object, police said. The group then allegedly stole the man’s iPhone and fled to 626 Water Street.

The victim was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).