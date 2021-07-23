Authorities responded after a moped was struck by a black minivan that fled the scene in Greenwich Village, Manhattan late Thursday night, July 22, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man and woman remained hospitalized early Friday after their moped was struck by a minivan that drove off late Thursday night in Lower Manhattan, police said.

According to the NYPD, it happened around 11 p.m. at the corner of West Houston Street and Sixth Avenue, in the Greenwich Village area, when the duo on the moped ran a red light.

After running the light, a black minivan struck them and kept going, heading northbound on Sixth Avenue, authorities said.

Both moped passengers, neither of whom were wearing a helmet, were rushed to an area hospital, police said.

The man, age not yet known, and woman, 31, suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remained ongoing Friday morning.

