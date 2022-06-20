GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — For more than three decades, a storefront on Carmine Street in Greenwich Village has been a bookstore, community room and meeting place.

The sign above the door welcomes people to Unoppressive Non-Imperialist Bargain Books. And then there’s another sign, announcing a closing and moving sale in the works.

Owner Jim Drougas said the mission has been to make books accessible.

“It has been a wild wonderful ride. The real problem is the system is rigged. If you’re not a giant chain you can’t pay the rents,” he said.

Customers can find a bargain and discover a new topic and author.

“Those of us who have lived in the Village a long time, it’s one more thing disappearing from the Village,” said Tequila Minsky, a nearby resident.

The shop will be open for a few more days. Drougas said a celebration is planned for Saturday.

He hopes this will not be the final chapter in the store’s story. He hopes a new location can be found with support from the shop’s customers.